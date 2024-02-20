Bob Geldof and the Just For One Day company reflect on the musical’s world premiere

The new musical is now playing at the Old Vic

Just For One Day has rocked its way onto the stage at the Old Vic, and we were on hand to chat to the show’s team and music legend Bob Geldof after the curtain came down on opening night.

With Craige Els as Bob, as part of a major ensemble cast, the show follows the major endeavour to get Live Aid produced simultaneously on two continents.

The show received a glowing review from WhatsOnStage when it opened, which you can read here.