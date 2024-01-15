Machinal to transfer to the Old Vic

Sophie Treadwell’s classic play Machinal will open at the Old Vic this spring.

Directed by Richard Jones, the transferring production was first seen at Theatre Royal Bath’s Ustinov Studio last autumn, where it earned an out-and-out rave from WhatsOnStage’s Kris Hallett, being described as “one of the great theatre nights of the decade”. The production also reached our top reviewed shows from across the UK last month.

Treadwell’s seminal 1928 piece follows an unnamed woman who is tried and then executed for killing her husband after gaining a lover, and was last staged in London in 2018 at the Almeida Theatre.