Machinal to transfer to the Old Vic
Sophie Treadwell’s classic play Machinal will open at the Old Vic this spring.
Directed by Richard Jones, the transferring production was first seen at Theatre Royal Bath’s Ustinov Studio last autumn, where it earned an out-and-out rave from WhatsOnStage’s Kris Hallett, being described as “one of the great theatre nights of the decade”. The production also reached our top reviewed shows from across the UK last month.
Treadwell’s seminal 1928 piece follows an unnamed woman who is tried and then executed for killing her husband after gaining a lover, and was last staged in London in 2018 at the Almeida Theatre.
Rosie Sheehy will lead the Old Vic run, which plays from 11 April to 1 June 2024. The Old Vic’s artistic director, Matthew Warchus, said: ”Once in a while a production or lead performance comes along which makes theatre history. Such is the case with Rosie Sheehy’s gobsmacking performance in Richard Jones’ unmissable production of Sophie Treadwell’s expressionist tour-de-force, Machinal.
“I was one of the few lucky enough to catch this show in Bath and to say I was completely blown away is an understatement. Featuring the entire original cast, I predict this unforgettable production will be a major theatrical highlight of 2024. Get tickets while you can.”
The cast of Machinal will also include Daniel Abelson, Sam Alexander, Steven Beard, Daniel Bowerbank, Imogen Daines, Buffy Davis, Tim Frances, Carla Harrison-Hodge, Emilio Iannucci, Pierro Niel-Mee and Wendy Nottingham, with further company members to be announced.
Also on the creative team are designer Hyemi Shin, movement director Sarah Fahie, costume designer Nicky Gillibrand, lighting designer Adam Silverman, sound designer Benjamin Grant and casting director Ginny Schiller CDG.