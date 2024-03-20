James Corden and Anna Maxwell Martin to star in The Constituent world premiere at the Old Vic

James Corden (The History Boys, One Man, Two Guvnors) and Anna Maxwell Martin (Motherland, Line of Duty) will both return to the stage in the world premiere of Joe Penhall’s The Constituent.

Directed by Matthew Warchus, the show will open at the Old Vic in London this summer, where it plays from 13 June to 10 August.

Warchus said today: “In a theatre once mainly renowned for classic revivals, I’m excited to present The Old Vic’s 25th world premiere since my tenure began in 2015 – this urgently topical new play from Joe Penhall set in a local MP’s constituency office. In a landscape of increasing threat, what place is there for empathy? Is an open door policy now dependent on stab vests?” As Warchus says, the show is set in a local MP’s office, where Maxwell Martin plays a hard-working opposition backbencher who is tested by the demands of an ex-serviceman in crisis, played by Corden.

Penhall added: “I began writing this play four years ago, as I became fascinated and appalled by the growing antipathy towards elected politicians. But during lockdown it looked like theatre was done for, so when I showed a rough first draft to Matthew and he had such a confident vision for it, I was simultaneously thrilled and doubtful of our chances. It’s beyond exciting to be finally doing it and I feel utterly indebted to the Old Vic and everyone involved for getting us here.”

Completing the cast is Zachary Hart, currently on stage in An Enemy of the People at Duke of York’s Theatre. Set and costume is by Rob Howell and lighting is by Hugh Vanstone, with the rest of the creative team to be announced.

The show will go on sale at 8am today (20 March).