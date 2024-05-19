Ian McKellen: ‘There is so much work beyond London that needs tending – there are gardens going to waste’

Ian McKellen took to the stage this afternoon to issue a rallying cry for theatres across the nation.

At the annual RTST Sir Peter Hall Director Award event at Shakespeare’s Globe in London, McKellen called for a greater focus on theatres outside of the capital: “This award reminds us, those of us working in London, that there is so much beyond that needs tending – there are gardens going to waste. There are theatres that can’t reach their potential, or do what they were built to do.”

The event was to mark the recipient of the 2023 RTST Sir Peter Hall Director Award – Jack Bradfield. Bradfield will be mounting a new production of Mike Leigh’s Abigail’s Party this autumn, opening at Northern Stage before touring.

McKellen was far from excited about what a change in government may provide, continuing: “I was talking to someone senior in the Labour Party yesterday – I think they’ll try to be on ourside but it’s not going any money, is it? There might be a change in attitude… maybe.”

McKellen called for a change in belief, that: “A play put on by Northern Stage in Newcastle can be as important as a play put on at the National Theatre in London.”

McKellen is currently starring in Player Kings in the West End, with the production set to tour to Bristol, Birmingham, Norwich and Newcastle, following spells in Manchester and Wimbledon earlier this year.