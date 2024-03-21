Player Kings with Ian McKellen confirms national tour

The production premieres in the West End next month

Player Kings, Robert Icke’s new adaptation of Shakespeare’s Henry IV, parts one and two, has confirmed a national tour following its run in the West End.

The production, which is currently previewing at Manchester Opera House and runs at the Noël Coward Theatre from 1 April to 22 June 2024, will subsequently visit Bristol Hippodrome (3 to 6 July), Birmingham Alexandra (10 to 13 July), Norwich Theatre Royal (17 to 20 July) and Newcastle Theatre Royal (24 to 27 July).

Shakespeare’s history play follows Hal, the young prince and King-in-waiting, as he goes through a series of capers with his older friend Falstaff, while the looming threat of war grows.

Icke’s new version sees McKellen take on the role of Falstaff, while joining him is Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso, Romeo and Juliet) as Hal and Richard Coyle (Ink, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore) as King Henry IV.

McKellen said today: “Player Kings is a version of Shakespeare’s most English plays. So I am glad we are bringing our production across the country which they celebrate.”

Completing the cast are Raphael Akuwudike (Prince John/Second Drawer), Sara Beharrell (Hotspur’s Servant/Snare/Davy), Samuel Edward-Cook (Hotspur/Pistol), Geoffrey Freshwater (Bardolph), James Garnon (Worcester/Silence), Alice Hayes (Messenger/Carrier), Henry Jenkinson (Harcourt), Nigel Lister (Northumberland/Francis), Annette McLaughlin (Warwick), Mark Monero (Peto), Hywel Morgan (Sir Walter Blunt), Joseph Mydell (Lord Chief Justice), Clare Perkins (Mistress Quickly), Daniel Rabin (Poins), David Semark (Vernon), David Shelley (Sheriff/Surrey), Robin Soans (Shallow), Tafline Steen (Tearsheet/Lady Percy) and Perry Williams (Page/Douglas/Thomas).