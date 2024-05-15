Photos

Fawlty Towers on stage – first look photos for the West End show

The classic comedy has its opening night tonight

Fawlty Towers Adam Jackson Smith (Basil), Emma Fenney (Johanna), Steven Meo (Wilhelm), Greg Haiste (Gunter). Photo Credit Hugo Glendinning
Adam Jackson-Smith (Basil), Emma Fenney (Johanna), Steven Meo (Wilhelm), Greg Haiste (Gunter). © Hugo Glendinning

Take a first look at Fawlty Towers on stage in the West End!

The show, penned by John Cleese, is based on the cult classic sitcom of the same name that starred Cleese. Leading the show are Adam Jackson-Smith (who plays Basil), Anna-Jane Casey (Sybil), Hemi Yeroham (Manuel), Victoria Fox (Polly) and Paul Nicholas (The Major)

The West End cast is completed by Rachel Izen (as Mrs Richards), Steven Meo (as Mr Hutchinson/German guest), Kate Russell-Smith (as Miss Tibbs), Nicola Sanderson (as Miss Gatsby), Greg Haiste (as Mr Thurston/German guest), Danny Bayne (as Mr Walt/Dr Finn), Neil Stuart (as Taxi Driver/Mr Firkins/Mr Kerr/Mr Sharp), and Emma Fenney (as German guest), alongside Mia Austen, John Hasler, Dale Superville, Ben Jacobson and Suzy Bloom.

Led by director Caroline Jay Ranger (Only Fool and Horses: The Musical), the creative team includes set and costume designer Liz Ascroft, lighting designer Ian Scott, sound designer Rory Madden, casting director Anne Vosser, assistant director Denise Ranger and resident director Chris Kiely.

Fawlty Towers is now in previews at the Apollo Theatre, ahead of a press night tonight. Tickets are on sale below.

Fawlty Towers Adam Jackson Smith (Basil), Hemi Yeroham (Manuel). Photo Credit Hugo Glendinning
Adam Jackson-Smith (Basil), Hemi Yeroham (Manuel). © Hugo Glendinning
Fawlty Towers Adam Jackson Smith (Basil). Photo Credit Hugo Glendinning (3)
Adam Jackson-Smith (Basil). © Hugo Glendinning
Fawlty Towers Anna Jane Casey (Sybil), Victoria Fox (Polly). Photo Credit Hugo Glendinning
Anna-Jane Casey (Sybil), Victoria Fox (Polly). © Hugo Glendinning
Fawlty Towers Greg Haiste (Gunter), Adam Jackson Smith (Basil), Emma Fenney (Johanna), Steven Meo (Wilhelm). Photo Credit Hugo Glendinning
Greg Haiste (Gunter), Adam Jackson-Smith (Basil), Emma Fenney (Johanna), Steven Meo (Wilhelm). © Hugo Glendinning
Fawlty Towers Hemi Yeroham (Manuel). Photo Credit Hugo Glendinning (1)
Fawlty Towers Paul Nicholas (The Major), Steven Meo (Mr Hutchinson), Adam Jackson Smith (Basil), Nicola Sanderson (Miss Gatsby). Photo Credit Hugo Glendinning
Paul Nicholas (The Major), Steven Meo (Mr Hutchinson), Adam Jackson-Smith (Basil), Nicola Sanderson (Miss Gatsby). © Hugo Glendinning
The cast of Fawlty Towers © Hugo Glendinning
The cast of Fawlty Towers © Hugo Glendinning

