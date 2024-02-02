Fawlty Towers stage adaptation is heading to the West End

The classic sitcom will be mounted at the Apollo Theatre this spring

Fawlty Towers is taking up residence in the West End!

The beloved BBC sitcom from the 1970s, written by and starring John Cleese and Connie Booth, has been adapted for the stage by Cleese and will be directed by Caroline Jay Ranger (Only Fool and Horses: The Musical).

The 2-hour play incorporates three episodes from the original series – The Hotel Inspector, The Germans and Communication Problems – into one coherent storyline. A previous stage version debuted in Melbourne in 2016, before embarking on an Australian tour.

Cleese commented: “What a thrill to be bringing Fawlty Towers to the West End for the first time – nearly 50 years since the show was first recorded, in December 1974. We’ve been involved in the casting process for some time, being constantly reminded of what a wealth of acting talent we have in Britain – sorting the very, very, very good from the merely very, very good.

“Finally, we assembled a top-class group of comedy actors who will bring the show to the Apollo Theatre on Shaftesbury Avenue. I’ve adapted three of my favourite episodes for the stage and written one huge finale, which will bring together the endings of all three episodes. So here we are, all the way from Torquay, via the old BBC Television Centre, to the West End! I do hope some of you will come to the Apollo to laugh together. And laugh. And laugh…”

Joining Ranger on the creative team are set and costume designer Liz Ascroft, lighting designer Ian Scott, casting director Anne Vosser, assistant director Denise Ranger and resident director Chris Kiely.

Fawlty Towers begins previews at the Apollo Theatre on 4 May, ahead of a press night on 15 May, with tickets on sale from 10am on 7 February.