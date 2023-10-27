Only Fools and Horses musical announces tour and London return

The musical version of Only Fools and Horses, seen until earlier this year in the West End, is heading out on tour.

Based on John Sullivan’s much-loved sitcom, the show is written by John’s son, Jim Sullivan alongside star Paul Whitehouse, who played the role of Grandpa in the show during its London stay. Whitehouse said today: “Following four amazing years in the West End, I’m thrilled we are announcing today that Only Fools and Horses The Musical is going on tour. I’ve long been asked by many fans when this might happen, so I’m delighted to confirm that the show will be coming to a theatre near you from September next year. All of the characters we know and love from the Only Fools television series will be live on stage, as we take Peckham on the road! Bonnet de douche!”

Directed by Caroline Jay Ranger, Only Fools and Horses has set and costume design by Liz Ascroft, musical supervision and arrangement by Stuart Morley, lighting by Richard G Jones and sound by Rory Madden.

Based on the cherised sitcom, the show closed in the West End in April after four years at Theatre Royal Haymarket – with over 1000 performances, making it the longest-running production in the venue’s history.

It will open on tour in Bromley on 23 September 2024 before visiting Southend, Bradford, York, Wolverhampton, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Manchester, Sunderland, Stoke, Brighton, Ipswich, Norwich, Llandudno, Bristol, Newcastle, Northampton, Southampton, Oxford, Milton Keynes, Birmingham, Canterbury, Nottingham, Blackpool, Truro, Cardiff, Plymouth, Leeds, Liverpool, Belfast and Dublin, wrapping up in June 2025.

The show will also spend three weeks at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith next Christmas, beginning its run on 17 December 2024.

Casting will be announced in early 2024.