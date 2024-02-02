Fawlty Towers announces West End cast

Casting has been revealed for the newly announced West End premiere of Fawlty Towers.

Leading the cast at the Apollo Theatre are Adam Jackson-Smith (as Basil), Anna-Jane Casey (as Sybil), Hemi Yeroham (as Manuel) and Victoria Fox (as Polly), alongside Paul Nicholas (as The Major), Rachel Izen (as Mrs Richards), Steven Meo (as Mr Hutchinson/German guest), Kate Russell-Smith (as Miss Tibbs), Nicola Sanderson (as Miss Gatsby), Greg Haiste (as Mr Thurston/German guest), Danny Bayne (as Mr Walt/Dr Finn), Neil Stuart (as Taxi Driver/Mr Firkins/Mr Kerr/Mr Sharp), and Emma Fenney (as German guest).

Completing the company are Mia Austen, John Hasler, Dale Superville, Ben Jacobson and Suzy Bloom.

We caught up with Casey during a recent photo shoot for the production and here’s what she had to say about the West End premiere and taking on the iconic role of Sybil Fawlty:

Fawlty Towers begins previews at the Apollo Theatre on 4 May, ahead of a press night on 15 May, with tickets on sale from 10am on 7 February.