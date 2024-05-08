John Cleese on adapting Fawlty Towers for the West End

The UK premiere is now in previews at the Apollo Theatre

We recently paid a visit to the Apollo Theatre to meet the cast of the West End premiere of Fawlty Towers – The Play, alongside the TV show’s original co-creator and star, John Cleese, who has adapted the beloved sitcom for the stage.

We were also treated to a sneak preview of two scenes from the production.

Find out what Cleese, Adam Jackson-Smith (who plays Basil), Anna-Jane Casey (Sybil), Hemi Yeroham (Manuel), Victoria Fox (Polly) and Paul Nicholas (The Major) had to say about the stage show in the video below:

The West End cast is completed by Rachel Izen (as Mrs Richards), Steven Meo (as Mr Hutchinson/German guest), Kate Russell-Smith (as Miss Tibbs), Nicola Sanderson (as Miss Gatsby), Greg Haiste (as Mr Thurston/German guest), Danny Bayne (as Mr Walt/Dr Finn), Neil Stuart (as Taxi Driver/Mr Firkins/Mr Kerr/Mr Sharp), and Emma Fenney (as German guest), alongside Mia Austen, John Hasler, Dale Superville, Ben Jacobson and Suzy Bloom.

Led by director Caroline Jay Ranger (Only Fool and Horses: The Musical), the creative team includes set and costume designer Liz Ascroft, lighting designer Ian Scott, sound designer Rory Madden, casting director Anne Vosser, assistant director Denise Ranger and resident director Chris Kiely.

Fawlty Towers is now in previews at the Apollo Theatre, ahead of a press night on 15 May. Tickets are on sale below.