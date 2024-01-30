Dorothea Myer-Bennett joins Young Vic cast of Nachtland as Romola Garai withdraws

The Young Vic has confirmed a casting replacement for the forthcoming UK premiere of Nachtland.

Billed as a “mordant satire about marriage, legacy, and the rise of the new right” and set in modern-day Germany, Nachtland is written by Marius von Mayenburg and translated by Maja Zade.

Dorothea Myer Bennett (Leopoldstadt) will join the cast in the role of Nicola, replacing previously announced Romola Garai (Atonement), who has now withdrawn.

update on Nachtland: Dorothea Myer-Bennett will be joining the cast as regrettably Romola Garai has had to step down from the production. we’d like to thank Romola for her time with the production, and for her warm wishes for the show. pic.twitter.com/IGuPFGlLqn — Young Vic (@youngvictheatre) January 30, 2024

Under the direction of Patrick Marber (Leopoldstadt), the cast also includes Jane Horrocks (Absolutely Fabulous) as Evamaria, John Heffernan (Dracula) as Philipp, Angus Wright (Peep Show) as Kahl, Jenna Augen (Leopoldstadt) as Judith and Gunnar Cauthery (Dear England) as Fabian.

The production will also feature designs by Anna Fleischle, lighting by Richard Howell, composition and sound by Adam Cork, and movement direction by EJ Boyle. The casting director is Amy Ball CDG.

Nachtland will run at the Young Vic Theatre from 20 February until 20 April 2024, with a press night set for 27 February.

