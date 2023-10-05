Video

Mei Mac: untitled f*ck m*ss s**gon play poured fuel onto the fire in my belly

The show continues its run at the Young Vic

Alex Wood
London
Mei Mac, © The Other Richard – Richard Davenport
Mei Mac is currently starring in the award-winning untitled f*ck m*ss s**gon play – which transfers to the Young Vic following a spell in Manchester.

Last month, we sat down with Mac to discuss the five-star piece, which dismantles a century of destructive stereotypes. After her turn in the piece, Mac is set to reprise her award-nominated performance in My Neighbour Totorowhich returns to the Barbican later this year.

Please note, this video contains profanity. 

