Mei Mac: untitled f*ck m*ss s**gon play poured fuel onto the fire in my belly

The show continues its run at the Young Vic

Mei Mac is currently starring in the award-winning untitled f*ck m*ss s**gon play – which transfers to the Young Vic following a spell in Manchester.

Last month, we sat down with Mac to discuss the five-star piece, which dismantles a century of destructive stereotypes. After her turn in the piece, Mac is set to reprise her award-nominated performance in My Neighbour Totoro, which returns to the Barbican later this year.

Please note, this video contains profanity.