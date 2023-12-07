Young Vic announces initial cast for Nachtland

The Young Vic has confirmed initial casting for the previously announced UK premiere of Nachtland.

Billed as a “mordant satire about marriage, legacy, and the rise of the new right” and set in modern-day Germany, Nachtland is written by Marius von Mayenburg and translated by Maja Zade.

Patrick Marber (Leopoldstadt) directs the piece, which will star Romola Garai (Atonement) as Nicola, Jane Horrocks (Absolutely Fabulous) as Evamaria, John Heffernan (Dracula) as Philipp, Angus Wright (Peep Show) as Kahl, and Jenna Augen (Leopoldstadt) as Judith. Additional casting will be announced in due course.

The production will also feature designs by Anna Fleischle, lighting by Richard Howell, composition and sound by Adam Cork, and movement direction by EJ Boyle. The casting director is Amy Ball CDG.

Nachtland will run at the Young Vic Theatre from 20 February until 20 April 2024, with a press night set for 27 February.

Tickets are on sale below.