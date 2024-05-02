Seann Walsh, Chris Harper and Aden Gilett to star in Art tour

Award-winning comedian Seann Walsh, along with Chris Harper (Call the Midwife) and Aden Gillett (The Crown), will take to the stage in a brand-new production of Yasmina Reza’s acclaimed play Art.

Directed by Iqbal Khan, the production will be presented by Joshua Beaumont and Original Theatre and will embark on a tour from autumn 2024.

Reza’s multi-award-winning exploration of art, love, and friendship is set against the backdrop of a seemingly simple purchase – an all-white painting. From there, however, things spiral as the lines between reality and creativity begin to blur.

The Autumn 2024 tour will kick off at Lighthouse Poole (29 to 31 August), followed by Theatre Royal Bath (3 to 7 September), Norwich Theatre Royal (10 to 14 September), Mercury Theatre Colchester (17 to 21 September), Malvern Theatres (24 to 28 September), Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (30 Sept to 5 October), Nottingham Theatre Royal (7 to 12 October), Belgrade Theatre, Coventry (15 to 19 October), and Sheffield Lyceum Theatre (22 to 26 October), with additional dates to be announced.

The creative team behind the production includes set and lighting designer Ciaran Bagnall, composer and sound designer Max Pappenheim, associate director Olivia Millar-Ross, production manager Brian Watson, costume supervisor Nancy Surman, and props supervisor Katie Balmforth.