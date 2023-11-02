Jared Harris, Joe Cole and Lisa Diveney discuss The Homecoming at the Young Vic

Find out more about Matthew Dunster’s production of Harold Pinter’s The Homecoming, running at the Young Vic from 27 November to 27 January 2024.

BAFTA Leading Actor award winner Jared Harris (Chernobyl, Mad Men, The Crown) and Joe Cole (Gangs of London, Peaky Blinders) will star as Max and Lenny respectively.

Joining them will be Lisa Diveney (Call the Midwife, The Seagull), who will play Ruth, and the cast is completed by David Angland (The Pillowman, Doctor Faustus) as Joey, Robert Emms (Chernobyl, Star Wars: Andor) as Teddy, and Nicolas Tennant (The Ocean at the End of the Lane, The Duchess of Malfi) as Sam.

The show follows a son who returns home from America, bringing along a wife his family hasn’t met. The new revival is designed by Moi Tran, with lighting design by Sally Ferguson, sound design by George Dennis, casting by Heather Basten CDG, and the Jerwood assistant director is Bellaray Bertrand-Webb. The video below has videography by Erica Belton.