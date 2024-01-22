Dolly Parton musical Here You Come Again announces tour dates ahead of West End run

The show was first seen across the Atlantic

Tour dates have been revealed for new Dolly Parton musical Here You Come Again, which will have its UK premiere this summer, as part of Leeds Playhouse’s season.

Originally written by two-time Emmy award-winning comedy and songwriter Bruce Vilanch with Gabriel Barre (who also directs) and Tricia Paoluccio (who also plays Dolly), it has now been adapted for the UK by acclaimed British playwright Jonathan Harvey (Gimme, Gimme, Gimme and Coronation Street).

A co-production with Simon Friend Entertainment, the piece runs from Saturday 11 May to Saturday 8 June 2024 in Leeds, with West End plans also to be unveiled.

The musical, which tells the story of a diehard fan whose fantasy version of international icon Dolly Parton gets him through trying times, features numbers such as “Jolene”, “9 to 5”, “Islands in the Stream”, “I Will Always Love You”, “Here You Come Again” and more.

It will play at Curve Leicester from 11 June, Theatre Royal Newcastle from 18 June, Cunard’s Queen Mary 2 from 25 June, Marlowe Theatre Canterbury from 2 July, Theatre Royal Nottingham from 9 July, Liverpool Playhouse from 16 July, Cliffs Pavilion Southend from 19 August, Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff from 26 Auust, Theatre Royal Brighton from 3 September, Birmingham’s Alexandra Theatre from 10 September, Sheffield Lyceum from 17 September, Richmond Theatre from 24 September, Glasgow King’s Theatre from 1 October, Theatre Royal Norwich from 8 October, New Victoria Theatre Woking from 22 October, the Lowry in Salford from 29 October and Milton Keynes Theatre from 19 November. Further dates and West End plans are to be revealed.

Additional casting and creative team are to be confirmed.