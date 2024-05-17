Biggest theatre news stories of the year – so far

With awards season mostly out of the way, we look back on some of the biggest stories on WhatsOnStage so far

Which stories have proven most exciting to WOS readers? We thought we’d do a fun recap of the year so far based on what has proven most popular on the site… find out which stories have gathered the most excitement!

For the sake of not overburdening it, we’ve not included articles about the WhatsOnStage Awards – as those have, as you’d imagine, always come right at the top.

5. Johannes Radebe and Dan Partridge to lead new Kinky Boots tour

Some very exciting new productions have been announced this year, but amongst a competitive field, the new Kinky Boots revival, heading out across the UK, had a bucket load of love from readers. The West End may get some glitz and glamour, but some of the most exciting new shows are on the open road!

4. What is going on with the Cabaret reviews?

Another story that piqued a huge amount of interest was the critical response to Cabaret on Broadway – after a stellar reaction in the UK, Cabaret was met with more tepid responses in the US. Didn’t stop it raking in a whopping number of Tony Awards nominations, mind.

3. Frozen announces final extension and closing date

We, like so many others, will be gutted to see the magical behemoth Frozen wrapping up its London run later this year. It’s been a huge presence in the West End pretty much since lockdowns wrapped up – so is there one more chance to let it go before the end? And, second question, what could ever fill the esteemed Theatre Royal Drury Lane?

2. West End performers speak out over stage door incidents

Given it’s a story that cuts right to the heart of UK theatre land, it’s not surprising that this story resonated with both readers and performers. Hopefully all will learn more about the dynamics of stage door interactions.

1. Les Misérables finds its “stars” for its arena tour

Our biggest story of the year so far revolves around our readers’ favourite musical (shocker, really). Coming in at number one was the initial casting for Les Misérables’ arena tour (including Alfie Boe and Michael Ball) – a huge moment for the show as it reaches its 40th anniversary year.