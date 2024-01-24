BBC Two to present evening of musical celebration this weekend

The evening coincides with the broadcast of the National Lottery’s Big Night of Musicals

A bumper evening of musical celebration is brewing on the BBC.

Following the conclusion of the BBC One broadcast of the National Lottery’s Big Night of Musicals (you can find out more about that here) on Saturday 27 January, theatre fans will be able to hop over to BBC Two to catch the new special Show Tunes at the BBC, hosted by Elaine Paige and featuring a variety of Paige’s favourite archived performances.

Expect the likes of Cats, The Lion King, Funny Girl, My Fair Lady, Sunset Boulevard, West Side Story, A Little Night Music and The Sound of Music across the 90-minute show.

Directly after this, will be a showing of Andrew Lloyd Webber at the BBC, a re-run of last year’s celebration of the famed composer’s productions and a look back through his archived works.

Two more specials continue later into the night – Elaine Paige: I’m Still Here and Elaine Paige at the BBC, playing back to back from 00:20 onwards.

For anyone wanting to keep the musical party going into Sunday, Sky Arts will also be broadcasting 42nd Street at 8pm.