Beverley Knight discusses the National Lottery’s Big Night of Musicals, Sister Act and Ruth Jones

The Soul and West End favourite is heading to Manchester in January

It has been confirmed that award winner Beverley Knight is set for a guest star appearance at the 2024 edition of the National Lottery’s Big Night of Musicals.

Knight, who represented The Drifters Girl in the 2022 launch of the musical theatre mega-event, is scheduled to perform one of her classic numbers on the night and will also help to surprise some National Lottery heroes.

She commented: ”It’s great to be coming back to be part of this incredible show. The support National Lottery players make to the theatre industry is crucial to the performers and myriad of people – at large and small venues – who help make a night at the theatre so special. I can’t wait to see this astonishing lineup of talent in Manchester belting out musical classics.”

The Queen of British Soul, who also has four WhatsOnStage Award nominations under her belt, boasts a plethora of stage credits from The Bodyguard and Memphis to Cats and Sylvia. She is also set to reprise her role as Deloris van Cartier in the return of Sister Act, running at the West End’s Dominion Theatre from 15 March 2024 with tickets on sale below.

Knight had this to say about being back in the habit and about her co-star Ruth Jones (Gavin and Stacey):

