Ruth Jones joins Sister Act in the West End

Ruth Jones will join the cast of Sister Act in the West End next year.

Starring the previously announced Beverley Knight and Alexandra Burke, the production will run from Friday 15 March to Saturday 31 August 2024 at the Dominion Theatre.

Based on the hit film, the show follows aspiring musician Deloris Van Cartier whose life takes an unexpected turn when she witnesses a murder.

Olivier Award-winner Beverley Knight will reprise her role in the show from 15 March to 8 June 2024. From 10 June to 31 August 2024, best-selling artist and musical theatre star Alexandra Burke will take over the part. Burke has previously played Deloris in the 2016 tour.

Jones, known as the co-creator and a star of Gavin and Stacey, has appeared on stage in plays like The Nightingales (which she wrote). Her first professional role in the late 1980s was in Dominic Cooke’s staging of The Marriage of Figaro. She will appear until 8 June 2024, with further casting to be revealed.

She said today: “I’m proper chuffed to be making my West End debut in Sister Act next March playing the legendary Mother Superior at the Dominion Theatre. It’s a crackin’ role and a crackin’ show. Who knew wearing a habit could feel so fabulous! I can’t wait!”

Ahead of her time in the West End, Jones will also play the role on tour at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre in Dublin from 13 to 24 February 2024.

Sister Act has music by Tony and eight-time Oscar winner Alan Menken (Disney’s Aladdin, Enchanted), lyrics by Glenn Slater, book by Bill and Cheri Steinkellner with additional book material by Douglas Carter Beane.

The production has direction by Bill Buckhurst, choreography by Alistair David, set and costume design by Morgan Large, musical direction by Neil MacDonald, lighting design by Tim Mitchell, sound design by Tom Marshall, and musical supervision by Stephen Brooker. Casting is by Stuart Burt.

The production, led by Knight and Jennifer Saunders, received a glowing review when first seen at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith last summer.