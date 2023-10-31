Sister Act the Musical wins at London Lifestyle Awards

Sister Act the Musical has been crowned “Theatre Show of the Year” at the 2023 edition of the London Lifestyle Awards.

The fan favourite triumphed in a category shortlist that also included 2:22 A Ghost Story, A Streetcar Named Desire, Dirty Dancing, Guys and Dolls, Legally Blonde, My Neighbour Totoro, My Son’s A Queer (But What Can You Do?), Six and The Drifters Girl.

The winner was announced during last night’s ceremony at Grosvenor House, which also saw performances from Lucy Kay, Ben Haenow and Tobias Turley, current contestant on ITV’s Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream, who performed ABBA’s “Does Your Mother Know”.

London Lifestyle Awards founder Jason Gale commented: “Huge congratulations to the team behind Sister Act the Musical on their well-deserved win. This feel-good gospel hit is a toe-tapping riot, full of heart. It’s a testament to the incredible quality of theatre available to audiences in London that the Theatre Show of the Year category was so hotly contested. We look forward to welcoming Sister Act back to the capital in spring 2024!”

Based on the hit film starring Whoopi Goldberg, the show follows aspiring musician Deloris Van Cartier whose life takes an unexpected turn when she witnesses a murder. Under protective custody, she joins a convent, and quickly helps her fellow sisters find their voices.

Sister Act has music by Tony and eight-time Oscar winner Alan Menken, lyrics by Glenn Slater, a book by Bill and Cheri Steinkellner, with additional book material by Douglas Carter Beane.

The musical is currently enjoying an extensive UK and Ireland tour and is set to return to the West End, running at the Dominion Theatre with Beverley Knight and Alexandra Burke sharing the role of Van Cartier from 15 March to 31 August 2024. Tickets for London and select venues are on sale below.