Sister Act tour announces new casting, 2024 dates and venues

Producers have announced a new Deloris Van Cartier for the Sister Act tour, as well further performances scheduled through October 2024.

Landi Oshinowo (Matilda the Musical) will take over the role of Deloris van Cartier. Lesley Joseph continues as Mother Superior to 25 November 2023, with future casting for the role of Mother Superior to be revealed at a later date.

The Sister Act cast includes Lizzie Bea as Sister Mary Robert, Alfie Parker as Eddie Souther, and Ian Gareth-Jones as Curtis Jackson, alongside Isabel Canning, Jackie Pulford, Phillip Arran, Lori Hayley Fox, Wendy-Lee Purdy, Bradley Judge, Damian Buhagiar, Callum Martin, Castell Parker, Esme Laudat, Amber Kennedy, Joseph Connor, Ceris Hine, Eloise Runnette, Sheri Lineham, and Michael Ward.

Based on the hit film starring Whoopi Goldberg, the show follows aspiring musician Deloris Van Cartier whose life takes an unexpected turn when she witnesses a murder. Under protective custody, she joins a convent, and quickly helps her fellow sisters find their voices.

Sister Act has music by Tony and eight-time Oscar winner Alan Menken, lyrics by Glenn Slater, a book by Bill and Cheri Steinkellner, with additional book material by Douglas Carter Beane.

Bill Buckhurst directs, with choreography by Alistair David, set and costume design by Morgan Large, musical direction by Neil MacDonald, lighting design by Tim Mitchell, sound design by Tom Marshall, and musical supervision by Stephen Brooker. Casting is by Stuart Burt.

The Sister Act tour continues at Southend’s Cliff Pavilion on 8 September, before heading to Hull, Stoke, Edinburgh, Coventry, Cheltenham, Cardiff, Bradford, and Sunderland in 2023.

2024 dates start at Leicester’s Curve Theatre on 31 January, followed by performances in Dublin, Derry, Brighton, Manchester, Cork, Belfast, Glasgow, York, Birmingham, Buxton, Carlisle, Northampton, Chester, Grimsby, Eastbourne, Blackpool, Bath, Bournemouth, Torquay, Darlington, Nottingham, Swansea, and Liverpool. Further tour dates will be announced at a later date.

Sister Act will also return to the West End’s Dominion Theatre in 2024, starring Beverley Knight and Alexandra Burke.

Tickets for select dates are on sale below.