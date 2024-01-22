Theatre News

BBC announces National Lottery’s Big Night of Musicals broadcast details

The event is coming this Saturday night!

Alex Wood
Nationwide
bnom2 4.jpg
The cast of Hamilton, © Tom Millward

The National Lottery’s Big Night of Musicals will be broadcast this week.

Filmed in front of 12,000 theatre fans at the AO Arena in Manchester, the event, hosted by Jason Manford, will feature a number of hit productions performing special numbers. The evening will also include the UK TV premiere of the West End cast of Hadestown. 

Other shows and stars include Daniel Mays with the cast of Guys and Dolls, Alfie Boe returning to Les Misérables for a special one-off turn, Beverley Knight alongside with some of the next generation of musical theatre stars, as well as Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, Disney’s Aladdin, A Chorus Line, Grease the Musical, Mrs Doubtfire, The Wizard of Oz, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, The Phantom of the Opera and Hamilton. 

The show will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 7.50pm, and lasts 90 minutes. In addition, there will be a behind-the-scenes look at hit British comedy musical Operation Mincemeat, currently running at the Fortune Theatre.

Stay tuned for more coverage on WhatsOnStage over the coming days.

Featured In This Story

Hamilton

Manchester

Final performance: 24 February 2024

Buy Tickets

Hamilton

London
Buy Tickets

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

London
Buy Tickets

Mrs. Doubtfire

London
Buy Tickets

Hamilton

Bristol

Performances begin: 30 April 2024

Buy Tickets

Guys and Dolls

London

Final performance: 31 August 2024

Buy Tickets