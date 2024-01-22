BBC announces National Lottery’s Big Night of Musicals broadcast details

The National Lottery’s Big Night of Musicals will be broadcast this week.

Filmed in front of 12,000 theatre fans at the AO Arena in Manchester, the event, hosted by Jason Manford, will feature a number of hit productions performing special numbers. The evening will also include the UK TV premiere of the West End cast of Hadestown.

Other shows and stars include Daniel Mays with the cast of Guys and Dolls, Alfie Boe returning to Les Misérables for a special one-off turn, Beverley Knight alongside with some of the next generation of musical theatre stars, as well as Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, Disney’s Aladdin, A Chorus Line, Grease the Musical, Mrs Doubtfire, The Wizard of Oz, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, The Phantom of the Opera and Hamilton.

The show will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 7.50pm, and lasts 90 minutes. In addition, there will be a behind-the-scenes look at hit British comedy musical Operation Mincemeat, currently running at the Fortune Theatre.

Stay tuned for more coverage on WhatsOnStage over the coming days.