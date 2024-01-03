Theatre News

Full line-up for the National Lottery’s Big Night of Musicals announced

The musical theatre mega-event heads back to Manchester later this month

Tom Millward Alex Wood
Manchester
grecian1
The Phantom of the Opera, Hamilton and Grease, © Johan Persson, Danny Kaan and Johan Persson

The National Lottery’s Big Night of Musicals has revealed further details for its 2024 event.

Taking place once again at the AO Arena in Manchester and hosted by Jason Manford (The Wizard of Oz), the musical theatre-infused concert will be held on 22 January. The show will be aired on BBC One, BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds at a later date.

Over the past 12 months, more than £517m has been granted to arts projects across the nation, with £46m of this going directly to theatre-related projects. Since 1994, The National Lottery has contributed more than £7.8 billion to the UK’s arts industry.

Already announced are performances from Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, Grease, A Chorus Line, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Hadestown, and Guys and Dolls. The final five production joining them will be Hamilton, Disney’s Aladdin, Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera and Mrs. Doubtfire.

The event will feature a guest star appearance by multi-award-winner Beverley Knight, whose many stage credits include Sylvia, Sister Act, Memphis and The Bodyguard, among others. Alongside her performance, she will also be surprising some National Lottery heroes along the way.

Hundreds of unreleased tickets will also be made available tomorrow morning at 10am.

Find out below what Knight had to say about the Big Night of Musicals when she chatted to WhatsOnStage:

@whatsonstage

🚨 FREE TICKETS TO WATCH LIVE THEATRE! 🚨 #Musicals #BigNightOfMusicals #Manchester

♬ original sound – WhatsOnStage

Featured In This Story

Hamilton

London
Buy Tickets
Musical

Grease

Edinburgh

Performances begin: 25 June 2024

Buy Tickets
Musical

Grease

Oxford

Performances begin: 24 September 2024

Buy Tickets
Musical

Grease

Manchester

Performances begin: 08 October 2024

Buy Tickets
Musical

Grease

Bristol

Performances begin: 16 September 2024

Buy Tickets
Musical

Grease

Milton Keynes

Performances begin: 05 August 2024

Buy Tickets
Musical

Grease

Birmingham

Performances begin: 15 July 2024

Buy Tickets
Musical

Grease

Glasgow

Performances begin: 17 June 2024

Buy Tickets
Musical

Grease

Liverpool

Performances begin: 27 May 2024

Buy Tickets

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

Milton Keynes

Performances begin: 10 June 2024

Buy Tickets

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

Woking

Performances begin: 29 January 2024

Buy Tickets

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

Oxford

Closed: 16 December 2023

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

Bristol

Performances begin: 25 March 2024

Buy Tickets

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

Glasgow

Performances begin: 14 May 2024

Buy Tickets

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

Liverpool

Performances begin: 23 April 2024

Buy Tickets

Hamilton

Manchester

Final performance: 24 February 2024

Buy Tickets

Hadestown

London

Performances begin: 10 February 2024

Buy Tickets

Les Miserables

London
Buy Tickets

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

London
Buy Tickets

Hamilton

Bristol

Performances begin: 30 April 2024

Buy Tickets
Immersive Experience

Guys and Dolls

London

Final performance: 31 August 2024

Buy Tickets
Musical

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

London

Performances begin: 08 February 2024

Boxing Day Sale! - SAVE UP TO 47%*

Buy Tickets