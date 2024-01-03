Full line-up for the National Lottery’s Big Night of Musicals announced

The National Lottery’s Big Night of Musicals has revealed further details for its 2024 event.

Taking place once again at the AO Arena in Manchester and hosted by Jason Manford (The Wizard of Oz), the musical theatre-infused concert will be held on 22 January. The show will be aired on BBC One, BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds at a later date.

Over the past 12 months, more than £517m has been granted to arts projects across the nation, with £46m of this going directly to theatre-related projects. Since 1994, The National Lottery has contributed more than £7.8 billion to the UK’s arts industry.

Already announced are performances from Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, Grease, A Chorus Line, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Hadestown, and Guys and Dolls. The final five production joining them will be Hamilton, Disney’s Aladdin, Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera and Mrs. Doubtfire.

The event will feature a guest star appearance by multi-award-winner Beverley Knight, whose many stage credits include Sylvia, Sister Act, Memphis and The Bodyguard, among others. Alongside her performance, she will also be surprising some National Lottery heroes along the way.

Hundreds of unreleased tickets will also be made available tomorrow morning at 10am.

Find out below what Knight had to say about the Big Night of Musicals when she chatted to WhatsOnStage: