Beverley Knight gives a stage career retrospective

At this time of the year, many of us find ourselves looking back on the past 12 months and reminiscing about the memories we’ve made.

We recently caught up with West End leading lady (and Queen of British Soul) Beverley Knight and the multi-award-winning performer gladly agreed to take us on a whirlwind trip of nostalgia as we reminisced about her many stage ventures to date. From The Bodyguard and Memphis to Sylvia and The Drifters Girl, no stone was left unturned!

We’re already looking forward to Knight’s guest star appearance at the upcoming Big Night of Musicals and her return to Sister Act in March. But until then, check out her theatrical trip down memory lane in the video below: