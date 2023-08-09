Adam Kay announces West End return with Undoctored

Adam Kay will be returning to London’s West End this autumn for seven performances only.

The Brighton-born doctor-turned-writer/comedian is the author of bestselling memoir This Is Going to Hurt, which was published in 2017 before being adapted into a stage show in 2018. It was also adapted into a multi-BAFTA-winng BBC series, starring Ben Whishaw. Kay has performed at venues across the country, including the EICC (the largest space at the Edinburgh Fringe), Hammersmith Apollo and the West End’s Garrick Theatre.

His new show, named Undoctored after his 2022 book, will follow on from This Is Going to Hurt and incorporate more of Kay’s anecdotes from on and off the wards. It has an age recommendation of 16+ due to its medical themes that some may find distressing.

Undoctored – This Is Going to Hurt… More runs at the Lyric Theatre from 23 to 28 October 2023.

