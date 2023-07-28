Death Note The Musical in Concert confirms new West End performances

Exclusive: Following its three European premiere concerts at The London Palladium next month, the award-winning Death Note The Musical in Concert will transfer to the Lyric Theatre for six performances this September.

Casting for the new run is still to be confirmed.

The winner of the Best Musical award at the Korea Musical Awards, Death Note features a score by Frank Wildhorn (known for Jekyll and Hyde, Dracula and Bonnie and Clyde) with lyrics by Jack Murphy and a book by Ivan Menchell.

Nick Winston is set to direct and choreograph the piece, which is produced by Carter Dixon McGill Productions, Indie Theatrical and HoriPro., with Pinnacle Productions, Greg A DeLuca and Wild Yak Productions as associate producers.

Based on the best-selling Japanese manga series of the same name by Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata / Shueisha, Death Note follows the story of Light Yagami, a dissatisfied high school student in Tokyo who discovers a discarded notebook owned by Ryuk, a god of death. Light realises that he can kill anyone by writing their names in the notebook, leading him to take justice into his own hands by targeting wanted criminals. However, his actions catch the attention of the enigmatic detective known only as ‘L,’ who starts tracking him down.

The creative team includes associate director and choreographer Alexzandra Sarmiento, costume designer Kimie Nakano, musical supervisor Katy Richardson, musical director Chris Ma, orchestrator Jason Howland, designer Justin Williams, lighting designer Ben Cracknell, sound designer Ben Harrison, and casting director Harry Blumenau. The artwork for the production is created by Rebecca Pitt Creative.

Death Note The Musical in Concert runs at the Lyric Theatre from 7 to 11 September. Tickets go on general sale at 12pm today, Friday 28 July.