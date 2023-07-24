Death Note The Musical – final casting revealed

The European premiere is just one month away

Exclusive: Casting is now complete for the much-anticipated European premiere of Death Note: The Musical.

The show, based on the popular Japanese manga series by Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata, will be presented in concert at the London Palladium in August.

The winner of the Best Musical award at the Korea Musical Awards, Death Note features a score by Frank Wildhorn (known for Jekyll and Hyde, Dracula and Bonnie and Clyde) with lyrics by Jack Murphy and a book by Ivan Menchell. Nick Winston is set to direct and choreograph the production, which is produced by Carter Dixon McGill Productions and Indie Theatrical.

Newly announced cast members include Tony Award nominee Adam Pascal (RENT) as Ryuk, Aimie Atkinson (Pretty Woman) as Rem, Rachel Clare Chan (a recent graduate from the Royal Academy of Music) as Sayu and Christian Ray Marbella (Miss Saigon) as Soichiro.

They join Frances Mayli McCann (Bonnie and Clyde) as Misa, Joaquin Pedro Valdes (The Lion King) as Light and Dean John-Wilson (The King and I) as L.

The Death Note ensemble will include Felipe Bejarano, Charlotte Coggin, Jade Copas, Eu Jin Hwang, Yojiro Ichikawa, Deena Kapadia, David Kar-Hing Lee, Nick Len, Jasmine Leung, Jojo Meredith, Marcel Li-Ping, and Janine Somcio.

Death Note: The Musical follows the story of Light Yagami, a dissatisfied high school student in Tokyo who discovers a discarded notebook owned by Ryuk, a god of death. Light realizes that he can kill anyone by writing their names in the notebook, leading him to take justice into his own hands by targeting wanted criminals. However, his actions catch the attention of the enigmatic detective known only as ‘L,’ who starts tracking him down.

The creative team includes associate director and choreographer Alex Sarmiento, costume designer Kimie Nakano, musical supervisor Katy Richardson, musical director Chris Ma, orchestrator Jason Howland, designer Justin Williams, lighting designer Ben Cracknell, sound designer Ben Harrison, and casting director Harry Blumenau. The artwork for the production is created by Rebecca Pitt Creative.

After selling out its initial two performances at the London Palladium in under eight hours, producers then added an additional performance on Tuesday 22 August at 2:30pm, joining the evening shows on 21 and 22 August.

Tickets are on sale below.