Death Note musical adds extra performance after selling out first two shows

The musical is based on the iconic manga series of the same name

An additional performance of the Death Note musical has been added.

The show, based on the popular Japanese manga series by Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata, will be presented in concert at the London Palladium in August.

The winner of the Best Musical award at the Korea Musical Awards, Death Note features a score by Frank Wildhorn (known for Jekyll and Hyde, Dracula and Bonnie and Clyde) with lyrics by Jack Murphy and a book by Ivan Menchell. Nick Winston will direct the production, which is produced by Carter Dixon McGill Productions and Indie Theatrical.

After selling out its initial two performances at the London Palladium in under eight hours, producers have now added an additional performance on Tuesday 22 August at 2.30pm, joining the evening shows on 21 and 22 August. In a somewhat unexpected juxtaposition, the show will play during the dark days of The Wizard of Oz, which commences its run at the venue later this month.

As revealed exclusively by WhatsOnStage last week, so far the cast includes Frances Mayli McCann (Bonnie and Clyde) as Misa, Joaquin Pedro Valdes (The Lion King) as Light and Dean John-Wilson (The King and I) as L with further cast to be announced in the not-too-distant future.

Tickets for the extra date will be going on general sale at 10am Thursday 8 June 2023, with pre-sale access available via the Death Note website and for LW Theatre members.