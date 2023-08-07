Matt Lucas and Jamie Muscato join the Schwartz at 75 concerts line-up

Exclusive: Due to unforeseen circumstances Bradley Jaden (Les Misérables) has unfortunately had to withdraw from the upcoming Schwartz at 75 concerts at the Lyric Theatre in the West End.

However, WhatsOnStage can reveal two new names to the stellar line-up, who are also fellow Les Mis alumni: Matt Lucas (Me and My Girl) and Jamie Muscato (Moulin Rouge! The Musical).

They join performers Louise Dearman, Hiba Elchikhe, Kerry Ellis, Rob Houchen, Alison Jiear, Emma Kingston, Adam Pearce, Sharon Rose, Carl Spencer and Rachel Tucker. Stephen Schwartz himself is also set to perform at both shows.

The concerts will celebrate the music of the award-winning Broadway composer – from Godspell and Pippin to Wicked and The Prince of Egypt – as well as his lyrics for such popular Disney classics as The Hunchback of Notre Dame and Pocahontas.

Schwartz at 75 will feature musical direction by Theo Jamieson and musical arrangements by Sam Young.

The concerts will take place at the Lyric Theatre on Sunday, 17 September at 2:30pm and 7pm, with tickets on sale below.