Schwartz at 75 announces additional performance and complete cast

Exclusive: Due to popular demand, an additional 2pm matinee of Schwartz at 75 will be staged at the Lyric Theatre in the West End on Sunday 17 September, joining the previously announced 7pm performance.

Furthermore, the complete line-up has also now been confirmed with Sharon Rose (Sylvia), Hiba Elchikhe (The Time Traveller’s Wife) and Carl Spencer (Matilda The Musical on Netflix) joining Kerry Ellis, Rachel Tucker, Louise Dearman, Bradley Jaden, Alison Jiear, Rob Houchen, Adam Pearce and Emma Kingston.

Stephen Schwartz himself is also set to perform at both shows.

The concerts will celebrate the music of the award-winning Broadway composer – from Godspell and Pippin to Wicked and The Prince of Egypt – as well as his lyrics for such popular Disney classics as The Hunchback of Notre Dame and Pocahontas.

Schwartz at 75 will feature musical direction by Theo Jamieson and musical arrangements by Sam Young.

Tickets for the 2pm matinee will go on sale at 10am today.