Bat Boy: The Musical to stage star-studded Halloween concert

Something horrifically good is heading to The London Palladium

Exclusive: Bat Boy: The Musical is heading to The London Palladium!

The cult classic, featuring a book by Keythe Farley and Brian Flemming and a score by Laurence O’Keefe, will be staged as a Halloween concert at 8pm on Tuesday, 31 October 2023 in the iconic West End venue.

The musical follows Edgar, a half-boy/half-bat creature who is discovered in a cave in a rural American town. It explores themes of themes of prejudice, fear, acceptance and the consequences of othering.

The cast will be led by Jordan Luke Gage (Bonnie and Clyde) as Edgar, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt (Hex) as Meredith, Trevor Dion Nicholas (Next To Normal) as Dr Parker and Jodie Steele (But I’m A Cheerleader) as Shelley. Additional casting will be announced in due course.

Bat Boy: The Musical is directed by Dean Johnson (Once) and produced by Chris Steward and Shanay Holmes for West End Musical Productions, who also serve as casting directors for the show.

Tickets are on sale below.