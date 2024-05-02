Your Lie in April manga musical announces 12-week West End run

The show was first seen in concert – but will now transfer to the West End

Manga musical Your Lie in April has announced a 12-week West End run.

Considered one of the most popular romantic stories and greatest tearjerkers in Japanese manga history, the show follows a young piano prodigy who is unable to perform following his mother’s death. His life then changes when he strikes a friendship with a talented violinist.

The manga, published in 2011, has since sold over 7.5 million copies in 17 countries. It was adapted into a 22-part anime TV series in 2014, and a Japanese live-action film in 2016. The Japanese musical, now translated, was first seen in 2022.

The theatrical production, which has music by Frank Wildhorn, lyrics by Carly Robyn Green and Tracy Miller, English book by Rinne B Groff and original book by Riko Sakaguchi, was first seen on UK shores at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, where the piece played three concerts.

A fully staged iteration of the show will now play this summer at the Harold Pinter Theatre, opening late next month (28 June) and playing through to 21 September.

Wildhorn, whose credits include Death Note the Musical, Jekyll and Hyde and Bonnie and Clyde, said today: “Your Lie In April is a love letter to the beautiful power of music – to heal, to take us through life’s adventures, to create our most precious memories… I’ve never had more fun than creating this music!”

Every seat at the first five previews – more than 5,500 in total – will be priced at £25. Tickets will go on general sale at 1pm today.

Cast and creative team are to be announced.