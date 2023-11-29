Your Lie in April manga musical to have European premiere at Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Exclusive: The European premiere of Your Lie in April – The Musical will take place at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane on 8 and 9 April 2024.

Adapted from Naoshi Arakawa’s widely acclaimed manga, the piece follows Kōsei Arima, a young piano prodigy grappling with his inability to play following the passing of his mother. His life is changed when he encounters violinist Kaori Miyazono, who encourages him to perform again.

The show features tunes by Frank Wildhorn, whose work includes Bonnie and Clyde, Death Note and Jekyll and Hyde, with a book by Riko Sakaguchi, English language book by Rinne B Groff, lyrics by Carly Robyn Green and Tracy Miller, and music arrangements and orchestrations by Jason Howland. It is to be directed and choreographed by Nick Winston (Bonnie and Clyde) with designs by Justin Williams.

Wildhorn said today: “I watched the anime of Your Lie in April and when I was done crying, I raced to the piano and wrote it in one fit of inspiration. It’s a love letter to the healing power of music, a coming-of-age story with truly universal themes of family, friendship, loss, first love and the bridge between childhood and becoming a young adult. I’m thrilled for West End audiences to hear the English language debut.”

Also on the creative team are musical supervisor Katy Richardson, musical director Christopher Poon and casting director Harry Blumenau. Produced by Carter Dixon McGill Productions and Indie Theatrical, casting will be revealed at a later date.