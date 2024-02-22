Cast announced for Your Lie in April manga musical at Theatre Royal Drury Lane

The manga has sold seven million copies across the world

Exclusive: Casting has been revealed for the European premiere of Your Lie in April – The Musical, which will run at Theatre Royal Drury Lane on 8 and 9 April 2024.

Adapted from Naoshi Arakawa’s widely acclaimed manga, the piece follows Kōsei Arima, a young piano prodigy grappling with his inability to play following the passing of his mother. His life is changed when he encounters violinist Kaori Miyazono, who encourages him to perform again.

Zheng Xi Yong (Spring Awakening) and Rumi Sutton (Hex) will lead the show as Kōsei Arima and Kaori Miyazono, while joining them will be Rachel Clare Chan (Death Note), Joanna Ampil (Miss Saigon) and Dean John-Wilson (Death Note).

The rest of the cast features Eu Jin Hwang, Julie Yammanee, Jade Albertsen, Lauren Chia, Hannah Yun Chamberlain, Imogen Rose Hart, Yuki Abe, Chris Fung, Ernest Stroud, JoJo Meridith, Michael Lin, Samuel How and Jason Wang-Westland.

The show features tunes by Frank Wildhorn, whose work includes Bonnie and Clyde, Death Note and Jekyll and Hyde, with a book by Riko Sakaguchi, English language book by Rinne B Groff, lyrics by Carly Robyn Green and Tracy Miller, and music arrangements and orchestrations by Jason Howland. It is to be directed and choreographed by Nick Winston (Bonnie and Clyde) with designs by Justin Williams.

Also on the creative team are musical supervisor Katy Richardson, musical director Christopher Poon, costume designer Kimie Nakano, casting director Harry Blumenau, cultural consultant Yojiro Ichikawa. It is produced by Carter Dixon McGill, Indie Theatrical, Pinnacle Productions, Scott Prisand and Cuffe and Taylor in association with Rob Kolson and Liesl Wilke.

Tickets for the three performances are on sale below.