Wicked launches free on-demand anti-bullying workshop

The London stage production of Wicked has launched a new, free, on-demand Anti-Bullying Workshop as part of its social education programme, Wicked Active Learning.

The 30-minute workshop, which explores themes central to the musical such as self-esteem, discrimination, and identity, is available to all UK schools and has been developed in collaboration with Starling Arts and the Anti-Bullying Alliance.

Led by Anna Shields and Emily Garsin from Starling Arts, the workshop is tailored for Key Stage 2 (KS2) and supports PSHE and Citizenship education. The interactive experience aims to equip students with the knowledge and tools to combat bullying.

Michael McCabe, executive producer of Wicked in the UK, stated: “We’re very proud to launch this free Anti-Bullying Workshop experience to support PSHE and Citizenship teaching and anti-bullying strategies. Filmed on stage at the Apollo Victoria Theatre and developed with the Anti-Bullying Alliance and our official workshop provider, Starling Arts, we’re pleased to make this Key Stage 2 resource freely available to every school in the UK via our Wicked Active Learning education programme.”

Martha Evans, director of the Anti-Bullying Alliance, highlighted the importance of the workshop: “Amidst the vibrant tapestry of Wicked’s narrative lies a powerful message: the journey towards acceptance, empowerment, and friendship. By weaving themes of Wicked into this educational anti-bullying experience, we aim to empower students to stand tall against bullying in all its forms.”

Anna Shields and Emily Garsin from Starling Arts added: “Starling Arts is honoured to play a part alongside Wicked Active Learning in equipping students with the knowledge and tools to combat bullying. This on-demand digital workshop complements our official Wicked in-person workshops, which bring the world of Wicked into schools and youth groups across the country.”

In addition to the on-demand workshop, Wicked Active Learning offers in-person workshops on Anti-Bullying, Wellbeing, and Musical Theatre. These workshops are delivered in schools or central London venues by experienced practitioners from Starling Arts. The Wellbeing workshop is also adaptable for teachers and school staff.

You can access the video via the Wicked Active Learning website.