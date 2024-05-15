Wicked movie releases behind-the-scenes photos

The first part of the musical film comes out on Thanksgiving

The Wicked movies have released new photos alongside its full-length trailer.

Wicked, led by Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande and based on the beloved Broadway and West End musical of the same name, has been split into two film releases (the first set for November 2024).

It is based on the hit novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire, Wicked tells the story of two unlikely university friends in the land of Oz, one destined to become Glinda The Good and the other, the Wicked Witch of the West. Wicked writers Winnie Holzman (book) and Stephen Schwartz (score) are collaborating on the screenplay.

Alongside Erivo and Grande are Jonathan Bailey (as Fiyero), Jeff Goldblum (as The Wizard), Ethan Slater (as Boq), Michelle Yeoh (as Madame Morrible), Marissa Bode (as Nessarose), Bowen Yang (as Pfannee), Bronwyn James (as ShenShen) and Keala Settle (as Miss Coddle). Peter Dinklage will also voice Doctor Dillamond.

Part one of the film is due for release on 27 November 2024, with part two scheduled to hit cinemas on 26 November 2025.