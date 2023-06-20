Jon M Chu announces second Wicked movie’s earlier release date

The second movie will be out earlier than expected

Director Jon M Chu has revealed some popular news…

The second Wicked movie will now be released earlier in 2025, he has announced.

Leading the film are Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande as Elphaba and Glinda, with Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard, with Ethan Slater as Boq.

LA-based Marissa Bode (No Roles Written, Little Shop of Horrors) will take on the role of Elphaba’s sister Nessarose, with SNL break-out star Bowen Yang as Shiz University classmate Pfannee and UK-based performer Bronwyn James (The Dig) as student ShenShen.

Also in the cast are Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman) as Miss Coddle, UK stage star Aaron Teoh (But I’m A Cheerleader: The Musical) as Avaric and Colin Michael Carmichael (Snow White) as Nikidik.

Wicked Part One: Nov 27th 2024 / Wicked Part Two: Nov 26 2025 pic.twitter.com/RyHbDD8hFT — Jon M. Chu (@jonmchu) June 20, 2023

Based on the hit novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire, Wicked tells the story of two unlikely university friends in the land of Oz, one destined to become Glinda The Good and the other, the Wicked Witch of the West.

2023 will also mark the 20th anniversary of the original Broadway production, while the show is currently in its 17th year in the West End, where it has been seen by 11 million people.

Wicked writers Winnie Holzman (book) and Stephen Schwartz (score) are collaborating on the screenplay.

A UK tour will also launch in late 2023, so it’ll probably be quicker to see it on stage than in cinemas!