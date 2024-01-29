Kerry Ellis confirms involvement in Wicked movie adaptation

The Wicked alum will be seen on the silver screen

Kerry Ellis, the first British performer to ever play the role of Elphaba on stage, has confirmed she will be appearing in the much-anticipated movie adaptation of Wicked.

Although it is unclear what role Ellis will portray, the WhatsOnStage Award winner responded to director Jon M Chu’s recent wrap post with “Very exciting xx thank you again for having us be part of this x”. In addition, she also spoke about her involvement during a performance on an Atlantic Events cruise this past week. Who exactly Ellis is referring to by “us” has not been disclosed.

Ellis took home WhatsOnStage Awards in the category of Best Takeover Performance in 2008 and 2015, both for assuming the role of Elphaba.

Confirmed cast members include Cynthia Erivo (as Elphaba), Ariana Grande (as Glinda), Jonathan Bailey (as Fiyero), Jeff Goldblum (as The Wizard), Ethan Slater (as Boq), Michelle Yeoh (as Madame Morrible), Marissa Bode (as Nessarose), Bowen Yang (as Pfannee), Bronwyn James (as ShenShen) and Keala Settle (as Miss Coddle).

Based on the hit novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire, Wicked tells the story of two unlikely university friends in the land of Oz, one destined to become Glinda The Good and the other, the Wicked Witch of the West. Wicked writers Winnie Holzman (book) and Stephen Schwartz (score) are collaborating on the screenplay.

Part one of the film is due for release on 27 November 2024, with part two scheduled to hit cinemas on 26 November 2025.

2023 marked the 20th anniversary of the original Broadway production, while the show is currently in its 17th year in the West End, where it has been seen by 11 million people. A UK tour is also currently underway.