Peter Dinklage to play Doctor Dillamond in Wicked movies

Something good is happening in Oz.

Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones, Cyrano) has been cast as Doctor Dillamond in the forthcoming Wicked movies.

Wicked, led by Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande and based on the beloved Broadway and West End musical of the same name, has been split into two film releases (the first set for November 2024).

The news about Dinklage was revealed at CinemaCon, alongside new footage from the flick. The Emmy winner will lend his voice to the musical, taking on the role of Elphaba’s beloved teacher.

It is based on the hit novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire, Wicked tells the story of two unlikely university friends in the land of Oz, one destined to become Glinda The Good and the other, the Wicked Witch of the West. Wicked writers Winnie Holzman (book) and Stephen Schwartz (score) are collaborating on the screenplay.

2023 marked the 20th anniversary of the original Broadway production, while the show is currently in its 18th year in the West End, where it has been seen by 12 million people.