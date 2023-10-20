Theatre News

Tributes pour in for Haydn Gwynne

The much-loved stage and screen star has passed away

Tom Millward
London
Haydn Gwynne
Haydn Gwynne, © Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage

The theatre world is reeling from the tragic news announced earlier today that Haydn Gwynne has died at the age of 66.

Tributes from across the industry have poured in for the WhatsOnStage Award-winning, Tony and multiple-Olivier Award-nominated performer, who had been scheduled to star in the current run of Sondheim’s Old Friends at the West End’s Gielgud Theatre.

The show’s producer, Cameron Mackintosh, has released the following statement: “The tragic news that the much-loved actress, Haydn Gwynne, has died this morning after a very short illness is an enormous shock; even to those of us involved in Sondheim’s musical celebration Old Friends at the Gielgud, who already knew she was ill and forced to leave rehearsals for a show in which she already had a sensational success at its gala premiere last year, stopping the show singing ‘The Ladies Who Lunch’. Haydn was a truly wonderful person, as well as a phenomenally talented actress and singer, so it is a double tragedy for everyone to be deprived of both her spectacular talent and her company so abruptly.

“The company of Old Friends is dedicating tonight’s performance to her memory and extraordinary career. As Haydn raised a glass to the audience and said, ‘I would like to propose a toast…’, everyone in the Gielgud Theatre tonight would like to propose a toast to dear Haydn. God bless her.”

Rufus Norris, director of the National Theatre, has also released a public statement saying: “I was devastated to learn today of Haydn’s passing. I had been a huge fan of hers for years before finally having the opportunity to work with her on Threepenny Opera at the National Theatre. Her unique combination of wit, wickedness, grace and fearless craft was a complete joy to be in a room with. She returned, equally brilliantly, in The Welkin several years later, and will be deeply mourned by the whole staff here, where she was universally beloved and respected. An amazing woman and artist.”

 