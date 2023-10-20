Tributes pour in for Haydn Gwynne

The theatre world is reeling from the tragic news announced earlier today that Haydn Gwynne has died at the age of 66.

Tributes from across the industry have poured in for the WhatsOnStage Award-winning, Tony and multiple-Olivier Award-nominated performer, who had been scheduled to star in the current run of Sondheim’s Old Friends at the West End’s Gielgud Theatre.

The show’s producer, Cameron Mackintosh, has released the following statement: “The tragic news that the much-loved actress, Haydn Gwynne, has died this morning after a very short illness is an enormous shock; even to those of us involved in Sondheim’s musical celebration Old Friends at the Gielgud, who already knew she was ill and forced to leave rehearsals for a show in which she already had a sensational success at its gala premiere last year, stopping the show singing ‘The Ladies Who Lunch’. Haydn was a truly wonderful person, as well as a phenomenally talented actress and singer, so it is a double tragedy for everyone to be deprived of both her spectacular talent and her company so abruptly.

“The company of Old Friends is dedicating tonight’s performance to her memory and extraordinary career. As Haydn raised a glass to the audience and said, ‘I would like to propose a toast…’, everyone in the Gielgud Theatre tonight would like to propose a toast to dear Haydn. God bless her.”

Rufus Norris, director of the National Theatre, has also released a public statement saying: “I was devastated to learn today of Haydn’s passing. I had been a huge fan of hers for years before finally having the opportunity to work with her on Threepenny Opera at the National Theatre. Her unique combination of wit, wickedness, grace and fearless craft was a complete joy to be in a room with. She returned, equally brilliantly, in The Welkin several years later, and will be deeply mourned by the whole staff here, where she was universally beloved and respected. An amazing woman and artist.”

The Company of Old Friends is dedicating tonight’s performance to Haydn Gwynne's memory and her extraordinary career. pic.twitter.com/IDavirLJY7 — Sondheim's Old Friends (@SondheimFriends) October 20, 2023

What incredibly sad news. A gifted and versatile all rounder. RIP Haydn Gwynne. pic.twitter.com/MyV4dkVYgC — Jonathan Harvey (@JOJEHARVEY) October 20, 2023

One of my favourite photos of Haydn Gwynne. . So very sad. pic.twitter.com/U0FH8nNl5G — Darren Bell (@darren_bell) October 20, 2023

Genuinely shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of #HaydnGwynne A brilliant actor and a phenomenal talent. My condolences to her family and friends and to all whose lives are forever changed by her loss. May her memory be for blessing. 📸 @BakeOffMusical pic.twitter.com/Ka8EZOs6mA — Martin Johnston Actor (@MartinJohnston7) October 20, 2023

Oh my. Haydn Gwynne, what a terrible loss. — Dianne Pilkington 🥶 (@dipilky) October 20, 2023

The number of times I saw Billy Elliot: The Musical just to watch Haydn Gwynne. She was incredible. I shall cherish the chat i was lucky to have with her in the Green Room at the NT a few years ago. I really wanted to write something for her. Amazing talent. pic.twitter.com/hOT1aRQsZw — Paul Westwood (@westwooddench) October 20, 2023

We're saddened to hear of the passing of Haydn Gwynne . We were delighted to have welcomed Haydn to The Lowry in 2019 when she starred in Hedda Tesman. Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this time. — The Lowry (@The_Lowry) October 20, 2023

Absolutely awful news. Heartbreaking. God bless you Haydn. You were wonderful to be around and I was blessed to work with you so closely this year. So vivacious, full of life. I’m in shock. RIP xxx https://t.co/XgohUNwjKt pic.twitter.com/oaTo6ZBbME — John Owen-Jones (@johnowenjones) October 20, 2023