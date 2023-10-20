Haydn Gwynne has died aged 66, it has been announced.

The multi-award-winning performer pulled out of the West End production of Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends, which continues its run until January.

She has appeared in hit productions including Billy Elliot (both in the West End and on Broadway), Anything Goes, The Audience, The Threepenny Opera and The Great British Bake Off Musical. She won a Drama Desk Award for her turn as Mrs Wilkinson in the first of these. Last spring, she appeared in the special concert staging of Old Friends, singing “Ladies Who Lunch”.

Gwynne won a WhatsOnStage Award for her portrayal of Margaret Thatcher in The Audience opposite Helen Mirren. She starred in City of Angels and Ziegfeld. Other stage credits include The Welkin at the National Theatre, Becky Shaw at the Almeida, Richard III at the Old Vic and numerous shows with the Royal Shakespeare Company.

On screen, she appeared in The Crown, Death in Paradise and hit comedy Drop the Dead Donkey.

Gwynne died in the early hours, surrounded by her family, following a recent cancer diagnosis.

In a statement her agent said: “It is with great sadness we are sharing with you that, following her recent diagnosis with cancer, the star of stage and screen Haydn Gwynne died in hospital in the small hours of Friday 20 October, surrounded by her beloved sons, close family and friends.

“We would like to thank the staff and teams at the Royal Marsden and Brompton Hospitals for their wonderful care over the last few weeks.” Her Bake Off co-star John Owen-Jones said: “Absolutely awful news. Heartbreaking. God bless you Haydn. You were wonderful to be around and I was blessed to work with you so closely this year. So vivacious, full of life. I’m in shock.”

Cameron Mackintosh said: “The tragic news that the much loved actress, Haydn Gwynne, has died this morning after a very short illness is an enormous shock; even to those of us involved in Sondheim’s musical celebration Old Friends at the Gielgud, who already knew she was ill and forced to leave rehearsals for a show in which she already had a sensational success at its Gala Premiere last year, stopping the show singing ‘The Ladies Who Lunch’.

“Haydn was a truly wonderful person, as well as a phenomenally talented actress and singer, so it is a double tragedy for everyone to be deprived of both her spectacular talent and her company so abruptly.

“The company of Old Friends is dedicating tonight’s performance to her memory and extraordinary career. As Haydn raised a glass to the audience and said, ‘I would like to propose a toast…’, everyone in the Gielgud Theatre tonight would like to propose a toast to dear Haydn. God bless her.”

Rufus Norris, director of the National Theatre and director of Gwynne in Threepenny Opera, said: “I was devastated to learn today of Haydn’s passing.

I had been a huge fan of hers for years before finally having the opportunity to work with her on Threepenny Opera at the National Theatre. Her unique combination of wit, wickedness, grace and fearless craft was a complete joy to be in a room with. She returned, equally brilliantly, in The Welkin several years later, and will be deeply mourned by the whole staff here, where she was universally beloved and respected. An amazing woman and artist.”