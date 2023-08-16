Theater Camp starring Ben Platt – watch an exclusive featurette

Exclusive: Watch a new video featurette for Theater Camp ahead of its UK release!

Written by Molly Gordon, Nick Lieberman, Noah Galvin and Ben Platt, it is directed by Gordon and Lieberman and based on the 2020 short film of the same name. Taking the form of a mockumentary, it is set at a performing arts summer camp in upstate New York that is threatened by financial ruin.

The cast includes Platt, Galvin, Gordon, Jimmy Tatro, Patti Harrison, Nathan Lee Graham, Ayo Edibir and Owen Thiele, among others.

Theater Camp had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on 21 January of this year and was released in cinemas across the United States courtesy of Searchlight Pictures on 14 July.

Theater Camp will be screened in cinemas across the UK from Friday, 25 August 2023.