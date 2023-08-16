Dear Evan Hansen to be released on UK Netflix next week

It’s coming to Netflix!

The Dear Evan Hansen movie will be available to stream from next week in the UK, it has been confirmed.

The flick stars Ben Platt in the title role alongside a cast featuring Julianne Moore as Heidi, Kaitlyn Dever as Zoe, Amy Adams as Cynthia, Amandla Stenberg as Alana, Nik Dodani as Jared, Colton Ryan as Connor, and Danny Pino as Larry. DeMarius Copes, Gerald Caesar, Tommy Kane, Avery Bederman, Liz Kate, and Isaac Powell will also be seen in the film.

Released on UK shores in October 2022, the piece is based on the multi-award-winning musical of the same name, following a reclusive teen who gets caught up in a palaver involving misunderstood emails and social awkwardness.

Steven Levenson pens the script from his original stage version, with Stephen Chbosky (The Perks of Being a Wallflower) directing. Music and lyrics are by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Marc Platt, and Adam Siegel produce through Marc Platt Productions. Pasek and Paul are executive-producers.

The film will be available on UK Netflix from 24 August.