The London Palladium to relaunch backstage tours

LW Theatres has announced exclusive backstage tours for the iconic London Palladium for the first time in five years.

The central London venue, commonly known as the “home of variety” (as well as the home of the 24th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards) will not only host the Imelda Staunton-led West End revival of Hello, Dolly! (6 July to 14 September) but will also welcome members of the public behind the scenes over the summer months, where they can learn about the theatre’s history.

Owned by Andrew Lloyd Webber, The London Palladium first opened its doors in 1910 and since then, it has hosted a plethora of performers from Frank Sinatra to Madonna, acclaimed musicals such as Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, The Sound of Music and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, as well as annual pantomimes (with Robin Hood scheduled to be its offering for the 2024 festive season).

Tours will run from 15 July to 31 August at 1pm and 2:30pm every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and will last approximately one hour.

Tickets, which will go on general sale at 12pm tomorrow, 2 May, include tea, coffee and cake post-tour in the Val Parnell bar.