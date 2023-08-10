Photos

The Effect starring Paapa Essiedu and Taylor Russell – first look images released

Jamie Lloyd directs a revival of Lucy Prebble’s play

Sophie Thomas
London
Taylor Russell and Paapa Essiedu
Taylor Russell and Paapa Essiedu in The Effect at the National Theatre, © Marc Brenner

Take a look at newly-released production photos of The Effect, currently playing at the National Theatre.

Paapa Essiedu and Taylor Russell lead The Effect as Tristan and Connie, respectively – two volunteers who fall in love during a drug trial. Quickly, they worry if their infatuation is real, or if it’s brought on by the antidepressant.

Alongside Essideu and Russeell, the eight-person company includes Michele Austin, Shereener Browne, Valentine Hanson, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Mara Huf, and Joseph Langdon.

Jamie Lloyd directs The Effect, with the piece featuring set and costume design by Soutra Gilmour, lighting design by Jon Clark, composition by Michael ‘Mikey J’ Asante, sound design by George Dennis, movement direction by Sarah Golding and Yukiko Masui (SAY), fight direction by Kate Waters, intimacy co-ordination by Ingrid Mackinnon and casting by Alastair Coomer CDG and Chloe Blake.

The Effect continues at the National’s Lyttelton Theatre until 7 October 2023.

Taylor Russell (Connie) and Paapa Essiedu (Tristan), © Marc Brenner
Paapa Essiedu (Tristan), Taylor Russell (Connie) and Michele Austin (Dr Lorna James), © Marc Brenner
Paapa Essiedu (Tristan), © Marc Brenner
Paapa Essiedu (Tristan) and Taylor Russell (Connie), © Marc Brenner
Paapa Essiedu (Tristan) and Taylor Russell (Connie), © Marc Brenner
Michele Austin (Dr Lorna James), © Marc Brenner
Michele Austin (Dr Lorna James) and Taylor Russell (Connie), © Marc Brenner
Kobna Holdbrook Smith (Dr Toby Sealey), © Marc Brenner
Kobna Holdbrook Smith (Dr Toby Sealey), © Marc Brenner

