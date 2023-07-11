Full cast for The Effect at the National Theatre announced

Full casting has been revealed for The Effect at the National Theatre.

Award-winner Kobna Holdbrook-Smith (Tina, Mary Poppins Returns) and Michele Austin (Cyrano de Bergerac) will star alongside Paapa Essiedu and Taylor Russell in Lucy Prebble’s play, revived by award-winning director Jamie Lloyd.

It follows a couple, Connie and Tristan, who fall for one another – only for them to start worrying if their infatuation is real or the result of a new antidepressant in a drug trial.

The full company is Austin, Shereener Browne, Essiedu, Valentine Hanson, Holdbrook-Smith, Mara Huf, Joseph Langdon and Russell.

The piece has set and costume design by Soutra Gilmour, lighting design by Jon Clark, composition by Michael ‘Mikey J’ Asante, sound design by George Dennis, movement direction by Sarah Golding and Yukiko Masui (SAY), fight direction by Kate Waters, intimacy co-ordination by Ingrid Mackinnon and casting by Alastair Coomer CDG and Chloe Blake.

The show plays from 1 August to 7 October.