The Crucible in the West End – new trailer released

The National Theatre production continues at the Gielgud Theatre

The National Theatre has released a brand-new trailer for its acclaimed production of The Crucible, as it continues its run at the Gielgud Theatre in the West End.

Arthur Miller’s modern classic play, which is set amid the notorious Salem witch trials, is directed by Lyndsey Turner and designed by Es Devlin.

Milly Alcock (House of the Dragon) is currently making her West End debut as Abigail Williams. She is joined by Brian Gleeson (Bad Sisters, Peaky Blinders) as John Proctor, and Caitlin FitzGerald (Succession, Showtime) as Elizabeth Proctor.

Original cast members from the National Theatre run Fisayo Akinade, Karl Johnson and Matthew Marsh return as Reverend Hale, Giles Corey and Danforth respectively, alongside Christopher Birch, Lucy Brindle, Grace Farrell, Chyna-Rose Frederick, Miya James, Ebony Jonelle, Tama Phethean, Amy Snudden, Nia Towle and Samuel Townsend.

Completing the cast are David Ahmad, Zoë Aldrich, Stephanie Beattie, Raphael Bushay, Henry Everett, Nick Fletcher, Colin Haigh, Nadine Higgin, Gracie McGonigal, Alastair Parker, Joy Tan and Tilly Tremayne.

The Crucible has costume design by Catherine Fay, lighting design by Tim Lutkin and sound design by Tingying Dong (content design) and Christopher Shutt (system design).

The composer and arranger is Caroline Shaw, and music director and arranger is Osnat Schmoo. Casting is by Alastair Coomer CDG and Naomi Downham.

They are joined in the creative team by associate director Blythe Stewart, associate set designer Ellie Wintour, associate lighting designer Max Narula, fight director Bret Yount, lead intimacy director Ita O’Brien for Intimacy On Set, intimacy director Louise Kempton for Intimacy On Set, voice and dialect coach Kate Godfrey, dialect coaches Danièle Lydon and Hazel Holder, assistant music director Alice Grant and resident director Sophie Dillon Moniram.

The Crucible is booking through to 2 September 2023, with tickets on sale below.