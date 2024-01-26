Stephen Sondheim’s Marry Me A Little to run at new London theatre

The show opens at the end of next month

Marry Me A Little, the musical revue featuring songs by Stephen Sondheim, will play in a new production in central London.

Directed by Robert McWhir, the artistic director of Stage Door Theatre in Covent Garden, the production explores the theme of love and loneliness through a collection of Sondheim’s “trunk songs” (songs that were culled from the final pieces) from iconic musicals such as Anyone Can Whistle, Follies, Company, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, and A Little Night Music.

The show follows two urban singles spend a Saturday night in solitary apartments, sharing sweet fantasies.

The cast is yet to be announced, and the creative team includes musical director Aaron Clingham, designer David Shields, and lighting designer Richard Lambert. The show runs at Stage Door Theatre, The Prince of Wales pub, Covent Garden, London WC2B 5TD, from 28 February to 13 April.