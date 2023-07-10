Shakespeare’s Globe reveals complete cast for As You Like It

Shakespeare’s Globe has announced complete casting for Ellen McDougall’s upcoming production of As You Like It.

McDougall commented: “As You Like It is full of love, transformation, and community, and it will be a joy to bring it to life in the open-air Globe this summer. I am so excited to be working with a brilliant company of actors, makers, and artists and can’t wait for audiences to come and enjoy those warm summer evenings with this joyous and exhilarating play.”

Telling the comic tale of community, love and redemption in the Forest of Arden will be Isabel Adomakoh Young as Orlando, Emmanuel Akwafo as Amiens, Jessica Alade as Pheobe, Alex Austin as Jaques, Nina Bowers as Rosalind, Stephanie Jacob as Adam/Corin, Mika Onyx Johnson as Silvius, Tonderai Munyevu as Duke Senior, Jessica Murrain as Oliver, Tessa Parr as Touchstone, Dale Rapley as Duke Frederick, Hannah Ringham as Audrey and Macy-Jacob Seelochan as Celia.

The production’s creative team includes associate director Indiana Lown-Collins, composer Michael Henry, costume designer Max Johns, costume supervisor Jackie Orton, designer Wills (Paul Williams), fight director Kev McCurdy, Globe Associate – Movement Glynn Macdonald, movement director Bambi Jordan Phillips, text associate Marina Caldarone, text dramaturg Madeline Sayet and

voice coach Tess Dignan.

As You Like It runs from 18 August to 29 October 2023, with a press night set for 30 August. Tickets are on sale below.